News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds city centre in 2007: Memories from 15 years ago

These photo memories turn back the clock to showcase life in Leeds city centre 15 years ago.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 hours ago
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 8:11am

They provide a fascinating glimpse into a year in the life of your city centre in 2007. They focus on the stories making the headlines during the 12 months as well as the characters and landmarks you may remember. It was a year which featured queues and construction as well as celebrity visits and even a Santa Dash. READ MORE: Leeds city centre in 2002 – Memories from 20 years ago LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds city centre in 2007

Enjoy these photo memories charting a year in the life of your city centre. PIC: Matthew Page

Photo: Matthew Page

Photo Sales

2. Leeds city centre in 2007

Staff from the Walkabout pub in helped raise money for Marie Curie Cancer in May 2007 by stripping off for charity.

Photo: Matthew Page

Photo Sales

3. Leeds city centre in 2007

TV Masterchef judge Greg Wallace visited the city centre in August 2007 to help promote the Great Potato Challenge. He is pictured at the roadshow in Victoria Gardens.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

4. Leeds city centre in 2007

Skaters enjoyed a cool time at The Ice Cube in Millennium Square.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
MemoriesLeeds