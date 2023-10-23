Leeds news you can trust since 1890
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Leeds city centre: 12 photo memories take you back to 2002

It was the year the Rhinos were on the charge in Leeds city centre.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Leeds Rhinos opened a new club shop at Rawcliffe’s allowing the fanbase to snap up everything from replica shirts to key rings. This was 2002, a year which featured celebrity visits, street markets, new builds and your YEP highlighting the city’s wealth gap. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Rhinos stars Francis Cummins, left, and Matt Adamson help out at the new club shop.

1. Leeds city centre in 2002

Rhinos stars Francis Cummins, left, and Matt Adamson help out at the new club shop. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Richard and Judy visited Waterstones for a book signing in August 2002.

2. Leeds city centre in 2002

Richard and Judy visited Waterstones for a book signing in August 2002. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Leeds city centre looking down the River Aire from Rose Wharf in September 2002. Taken on the Nikon D1 at f11 with a shutter speed of 400 on 400 iso.

3. Leeds city centre in 2002

Leeds city centre looking down the River Aire from Rose Wharf in September 2002. Taken on the Nikon D1 at f11 with a shutter speed of 400 on 400 iso. Photo: Emma Nichols

Did you enjoy a night out here back in the day? Tiger Tiger.

4. Leeds city centre in 2002

Did you enjoy a night out here back in the day? Tiger Tiger. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

