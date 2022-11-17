They rewind to 1969 and showcase life in and around Hyde Park and promote an age of innocence and a misspent youth. They were all taken by photographer Eric Jaquier who managed to capture the very essence of community in these deeply moving images. Playing out dominates the focus of these photos during a time when social media and mobile phones were decades away from becoming a reality. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1969 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook