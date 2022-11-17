News you can trust since 1890
Hyde Park in 1969: Photos capture an age of innocence

These wonderful evocative photos capture the beating heart of a community.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

They rewind to 1969 and showcase life in and around Hyde Park and promote an age of innocence and a misspent youth. They were all taken by photographer Eric Jaquier who managed to capture the very essence of community in these deeply moving images. Playing out dominates the focus of these photos during a time when social media and mobile phones were decades away from becoming a reality. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1969 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Hyde Park in 1969

Enjoy these photo memories from around Hyde Park in 1969. PIC: Eric Jaquier

Photo: Eric Jaquier

2. Hyde Park in 1969

Children playing at the junction of Queen's Road and Branksome Street (the short street of terraced housing seen in the background).

Photo: Eric Jaquier

3. Hyde Park in 1969

Queen's Road looking up the steeply sloping terrace of Howden Street, showing the rears of houses facing onto Howden Place. Outside toilets are seen in the back yards. On the right hand side there is a single storey shop at the bottom.

Photo: Eric Jaquier

4. Hyde Park in 1969

A child runs down Kelsall Grove, a cobbled street of red brick terraced houses. Alexandra Road runs across at the top of the street, with Alexandra Grove leading up from this. The square tower of All Hallows Church in Regent Terrace looms in the background.

Photo: Eric Jacquier

