This photo gallery focuses on life around the community during the decade with a particular emphasis on the places which helped locals relax, rest and unwind. They include a much-loved pub which boasted a very distinctive castle style with a central turret as well as a cinema which provided fun at the flicks for generations of film fans before its closure. These photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook