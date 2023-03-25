News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
10 hours ago Man arrested in connection with Elland Road incident
15 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
17 hours ago Police statement on Elland Road as officers investigate 'security threat'
18 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
19 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Holbeck in the1960s: Photo gems feature Silver Dollar Star Bingo and The Volunteer pub

They were the pubs, social clubs, bingo halls and cinemas which provided Holbeck residents with a distraction from the mundane during the 1960s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 25th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

This photo gallery focuses on life around the community during the decade with a particular emphasis on the places which helped locals relax, rest and unwind. They include a much-loved pub which boasted a very distinctive castle style with a central turret as well as a cinema which provided fun at the flicks for generations of film fans before its closure. These photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Silver Dollar Star Bingo and Social Club on Domestic Street in 1969. PIC: Eric Jaquier

1. Holbeck in the 1960s

The Silver Dollar Star Bingo and Social Club on Domestic Street in 1969. PIC: Eric Jaquier Photo: Eric Jaquier

Photo Sales
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Volunteer pub on Holbeck Lane pictured in March 1965. The building boasted a very distinctive castle style with a central turret and crenellated roof. To the left of the pub is P. Pattenden's newsagents also selling greetings cards and stationery. On the right edge Domestic Street can be seen.

2. Holbeck in the 1960s

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Volunteer pub on Holbeck Lane pictured in March 1965. The building boasted a very distinctive castle style with a central turret and crenellated roof. To the left of the pub is P. Pattenden's newsagents also selling greetings cards and stationery. On the right edge Domestic Street can be seen. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
The Barleycorn Hotel on Whitehall Road in March 1965. The pub was located between Barleycorn Street to the left and St Johns Place to the right. The landlord of the Barleycorn Hotel at this time was Arthur Holmes.

3. Holbeck in the 1960s

The Barleycorn Hotel on Whitehall Road in March 1965. The pub was located between Barleycorn Street to the left and St Johns Place to the right. The landlord of the Barleycorn Hotel at this time was Arthur Holmes. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Williamson Street pictured in March 1965. In the background of this view on the left are the blind backs of properties on Garforth Street. On the right is the side of Domestic Street.

4. Holbeck in the 1960s

Williamson Street pictured in March 1965. In the background of this view on the left are the blind backs of properties on Garforth Street. On the right is the side of Domestic Street. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Leeds