These wonderful photos celebrate the sights and sounds of a decade in the life of Holbeck.
The gallery takes you back to the 1950s to showcase life around the suburb. Trade and industry as well as shops, pubs and familiar streets take centre stage in this nostalgia rewind which is sure to evoke memories from a generation of people who called Holbeck home back in the day. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Holbeck in the 1950s
On the left of the image and in the foreground is New Princess Street with number 1 visible at the corner. This is a grocery advertising products including Zebrite polish, Tizer, Lyons coffee and tea and Senior Service cigarettes. On the right of the image is a row of back-to-back terraced houses numbers 1 to 19 Clowes Street. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Holbeck in the 1950s
R. W. Crabtree & Sons Ltd factory on Water Lane pictured in March 1954. The iron railings on Water Lane run along Hol Beck which then runs underground towards the front of picture. There are several cars, vans and a lorry parked at side of building. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Holbeck in the 1950s
South-east side view Water Lane, known as Crofts buildings. Three storey brick buildings with bowed wooden windows on ground floor. Street lights on wall. Child looking out of second floor window. Man and woman looking out of corner on ground floor. Pictured in August 1950. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Holbeck in the 1950s
Imperial Hotel on Cross Princess Street in April 1959. This public house was also listed as number 15 New Princess Street. Back-to-back houses on the even numbered side of Dawson Street follow to the right edge. Included in slum clearance plans for Holbeck. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service