Enjoy these photo memories from around Holbeck in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Enjoy these photo memories from around Holbeck in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Holbeck in the 1930s: Meadow Lane Police Station among landmarks in focus

These photos rewind more than 70 years to showcase a decade in the life of Holbeck.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 4:45 am

They take you around LS11 in the 1930s and feature shops, pubs and well-known streets and landmarks around the community. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of Leeds rag and bone men LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Holbeck in the 1930s

Water Lane in February 1939. A footbridge over Holbeck which leads to a walled footpath or ginnel, running along the railway embankment just the other side of the railway line, where although not visible would have been Holbeck Lodge, Matthew Murrays steam hall and across Water Lane, Midland Junction Forge.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Holbeck in the 12930s

Looking along Great Wilson Street from Victoria Road in February 1937. Hurst and Woodhead, timber merchants can be seen on the left. The chimney of Borough Mills (Longley mattress manufacturers) can be seen on the right.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Holbeck in the 1930s

Hurst and Woodhead timber merchants on Great Wilson Street pictured in Febraury 1939. The Society of Friends mission room is to the right.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. Holbeck in the 1930s

Meadow Lane in February 1937. On the left is Albert Graham greengrocer, then Lous' Bazaar, William Broadheade watch maker, P.H. Kaberry sweets and tobacco, a branch of Leeds Skyrac and then Morley Bank.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
MemoriesLeeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 5