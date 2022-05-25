Holbeck in the 1930s: Meadow Lane Police Station among landmarks in focus

1. Holbeck in the 1930s
Water Lane in February 1939. A footbridge over Holbeck which leads to a walled footpath or ginnel, running along the railway embankment just the other side of the railway line, where although not visible would have been Holbeck Lodge, Matthew Murrays steam hall and across Water Lane, Midland Junction Forge.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Holbeck in the 12930s
Looking along Great Wilson Street from Victoria Road in February 1937. Hurst and Woodhead, timber merchants can be seen on the left. The chimney of Borough Mills (Longley mattress manufacturers) can be seen on the right.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Holbeck in the 1930s
Hurst and Woodhead timber merchants on Great Wilson Street pictured in Febraury 1939. The Society of Friends mission room is to the right.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Holbeck in the 1930s
Meadow Lane in February 1937. On the left is Albert Graham greengrocer, then Lous' Bazaar, William Broadheade watch maker, P.H. Kaberry sweets and tobacco, a branch of Leeds Skyrac and then Morley Bank.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net