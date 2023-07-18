Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Headingley in the 1940s: Cardigan Lane and Otley Road in focus

These memories showcase life around Headingley in the 1940s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 18th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

Local landmarks and streets such as Otley Road and Cardigan Road take centre stage in this decade-long trip down memory lane. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

End of Cardigan Road as it joins up with St. Michael's Road, North Lane and Kirkstall Lane. South Parade Baptist Church and South Parade on the left. Pictured in June 1949.

1. Headingley in the 1940s

End of Cardigan Road as it joins up with St. Michael's Road, North Lane and Kirkstall Lane. South Parade Baptist Church and South Parade on the left. Pictured in June 1949. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Headingley Hill congregational church on Headingley Lane next to Moorland Boys School. Wooden gates by ornate stone gateposts are in the centre of the picture. The church has a large, intricate, arched window. Pictured in March 1945.

2. Headingley in the 1940s

Headingley Hill congregational church on Headingley Lane next to Moorland Boys School. Wooden gates by ornate stone gateposts are in the centre of the picture. The church has a large, intricate, arched window. Pictured in March 1945. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view taken at the allotments on Ash Road, on the occasion of a visit by members of the Council's Allotment Gardens sub-committee. One of the plot holders is seen in the foreground, right. Pictured in July 1947.

3. Headingley in the 1940s

A view taken at the allotments on Ash Road, on the occasion of a visit by members of the Council's Allotment Gardens sub-committee. One of the plot holders is seen in the foreground, right. Pictured in July 1947. Photo: Leeds Parks and Countryside

The Shire Oak just before it collapsed in May 1941. Midland Bank can be seen behind.

4. Headingley in the 1940s

The Shire Oak just before it collapsed in May 1941. Midland Bank can be seen behind. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

