Harehills in the 1980s: Shops on Roundhay Road in focus

These nostalgic photos turn back the clock to celebrate life in Harehills during the 1980s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

They provide a focus on the shops which defined a generation of bargain-hunters across the community and beyond throughout a decade of huge social and economic challenges. Roundhay Road and Harehills Lane are both in focus as well as local landmarks. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 18 photo memories of Harehills in 2001 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Harehills in the 1980s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Harehills in the 1980s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Harehills in the 1980s

A parade of shops in Roundhay Road looking towards the junction with Roseville Road in April 1980.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Harehills in the 1980s

Harehills Lane in March 1982 showing part of a row of shops. On the right is Tyme Style Jewellers, then in the centre is the Anglia Building Society while on the left is a newsagent.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. 20121029_174130.jpg

Harehills Lane in March 1982 showing a row of shops including Tyme Style Jewellers, Anglia Building Society and Paul, hair stylist. The junction with Nowell View is on the right.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

