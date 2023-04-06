When you walked around Harehills in the early 1980s the vast majority of shops were boarded up for protection as a result of riots in the area. The riots, which sprung up in neighbouring Chapeltown, followed on from riots in other parts of the country such as Brixton and Toxteth, and were primarily racially motivated, though other factors such as social deprivation, poor housing and high unemployment also caused a lot of tension. These photos showcase a community on edge as well as others featuring lost landmarks and a bird’s eye view. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook