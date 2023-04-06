News you can trust since 1890
Harehills in the 1980s: Memories from a decade of boarded up shops

It was a decade which witnessed a community caught up in nationwide civil unrest.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 6th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

When you walked around Harehills in the early 1980s the vast majority of shops were boarded up for protection as a result of riots in the area. The riots, which sprung up in neighbouring Chapeltown, followed on from riots in other parts of the country such as Brixton and Toxteth, and were primarily racially motivated, though other factors such as social deprivation, poor housing and high unemployment also caused a lot of tension. These photos showcase a community on edge as well as others featuring lost landmarks and a bird’s eye view. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Harehills in the 1980s.

1. Harehills in the 1980s

Roundhay Road seen from the junction with Harehills Road. All the shops on the parade on the right are boarded up as a result of a series of riots which have taken place in nearby Chapeltown. Shops visible include Sea Land Foods on Roundhay Road and Barclays Bank.

2. Harehills in the 1980s

Harehills Road near the junction with Roundhay Road in July 1981. Shops visible include J. & L. Rogerson, newsagents, sweets & tobacco, Brian Stewart's children's wear and lingerie and M.C. & J. Fashions. All are boarded up due to riots which had been taking place in the area during a time of nationwide unrest. Police cars had been overturned in Chapeltown and this had become a no-go area, though some of the shops were trying to remain open as usual

3. Harehills in the 1980s

Roundhay Road looking south-east from near the junction with Harehills Road. On the left is Lambton Place, then the Gas Gallery on Roundhay Road. This along with other shops on the street is boarded up due to the riots which were taking place in Chapeltown around that time, but it is said to be 'Open for business as usual'. On the right is the New Leeds Constitutional Club then after the junction with Shepherds Lane is Harehills County Primary School.

4. Harehills in the 1980s

