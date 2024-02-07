5 . Morley in 1965

The old warehouse and shop by the side of the entrance to Croft House (birthplace of former prime minister H. H. Asquith) on Church Street in June 1965. The warehouse was supposed to have connections with the woollen industry in Asquith's father's time (perhaps a rag warehouse) but was empty a long time before Bill Mountain took it to start up his horticultural machines business just after the Second World War. His showroom for this was in Jackson Lane, later renamed Bank Avenue, and this was extended when the shop and warehouse shown here were demolished. The newsagents business of Norman Thorp was taken over by Tom Oldfield further along Church Street towards Victoria Road. Photo: David Atkinson Archive