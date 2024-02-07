The photos turn back the clock to 1965 and provide a fascinating glimpse into what life was like in the town with local landmarks, shops and pubs all featured as well as aerial views. The photos also showcase the town as an engine room of industry with memories from inside mills and factories. The images are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 23 colour photos take you back to Morley in 1963 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
The building being used as a polling station during local elections about May 1965 is Morley Friends' Adult School. This stood at the junction of Ackroyd Street, Cross Peel Street and Charles Street, until it was closed in 1998. Since then it has been thoroughly cleaned up and converted into flats, with another storey made out of the high upstairs hall. At the left hand side of the building two former wooden shops, one a gents' hairdresser, have been pulled down. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
These were the oldest shops in Queen Street still standing when this photograph was taken in April 1965. Nearest to the Liberal Club is Appleyard's (formerly Middlebrook and Philpott, Coal Merchants), then comes Joiners, Green Grocery provisions, then Webster's Off-licence and a little wool shop, with the household furnishings of Alderson and Dacre joining on to the end of this old row. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Howley Beck Cottage at the bottom of Scotchman Lane lies beside the stream which formed the boundary between Morley and Batley when this picture was taken, and is now the border between Leeds and Kirklees. The cottage was used as a shop at this time especially for passing trade in ice cream, pop, cigarettes and sweets for people walking in the area. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Plain looms, made by Lee and Crabtree, being used by female workers to weave ladies' overcoating material at J. & S. Rhodes' Prospect Mills. Normally looms are on the ground floor in textile mills due to the weight of the machinery or may be housed in a special weaving shed. Pictured in June 1965. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
The old warehouse and shop by the side of the entrance to Croft House (birthplace of former prime minister H. H. Asquith) on Church Street in June 1965. The warehouse was supposed to have connections with the woollen industry in Asquith's father's time (perhaps a rag warehouse) but was empty a long time before Bill Mountain took it to start up his horticultural machines business just after the Second World War. His showroom for this was in Jackson Lane, later renamed Bank Avenue, and this was extended when the shop and warehouse shown here were demolished. The newsagents business of Norman Thorp was taken over by Tom Oldfield further along Church Street towards Victoria Road. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
The rooftops of Morley town centre looking towards the south-east from the Town Hall Tower. In the foreground are Society House and the Emporium of Morley Co-op. Photo: David Atkinson Archive