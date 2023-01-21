From Otley Road to St. Michael's Lane: Photo gems celebrate Headingley in the 1950s

And the first photo of Headingley Lane looking towards St. Michael's Church is tinged with poignancy as it was taken on the last day of tramway operation on this route. It shows a Horsfield built tram no.252 bound for Lawnswood. It is one of 12 photo gems showcasing Headingley during the decade and features a range of local landmarks and street scenes. The images are published courtesy of the Tramway Museum Society and others from photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Photo memories of Leeds trams during the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook