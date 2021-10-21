Enjoy these photo memories of the Cross Arcade and County Arcade. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Enjoy these photo memories of the Cross Arcade and County Arcade. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

From Cross to County: A tale of two Leeds city centre arcades

These photos showcase a tale of two city centre arcades.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 12:50 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st October 2021, 1:09 pm

They focus on Cross Arcade and County Arcade which have been welcoming shoppers for decades. They were designed by architect Frank Matcham who was also responsible for building the city Empire Arcade and the London Palladium. Cross Arcade, which now forms part of the Victoria Quarter, ran from King Edward Street, across Queen Victoria Street and then joined the County Arcade. These photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

1.

A view down Cross Arcade showing, elaborate roof and street lights, with Marks & Spencer on either side. This photograph shows the first shop occupied by the 'Original Penny Bazaar' out-side the market, where it operated from 1904.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. County Arcade

Close up of the entrance to Spinning Disc in County Arcade in 1967 with sign saying 'its all happening here'.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. County Arcade

Shops visible in the County Arcade circa 1967 include Thornton's chocolates and Simpson's fabrics.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Cross Arcade

Cross Arcade in June 1984 looking from Queen Victoria Street through to King Edward Street. On the left is Sutcliffes for sport and leisure and on the right Queensbury Jewellers.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

