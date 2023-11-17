4 . Morley in 1965

Park Mills in July 1965. The date on the front of this mill building shows that it was built in 1921, making it the last completely new mill to be built in Morley. It was built by L. Johnson, who chose an unfortunate time to launch his project by opening right on a slump in trade after the First World War. After going out of business the mill was acquired by A. Marshall & Son of Perseverance Mills on Station Road in Morley. Park Mills is so named because it was built with the front view looking straight at Lewisham Park - opened in 1914 on land which was a gift to the town for the Coronation of King George V. The land between the mill and the park was known as the Recreation Ground (rec), a large expanse of dirt ground close to Peel Street School and the 'City' streets. Photo: David Atkinson Archive