Changing Leeds - Photo memories of Albion Street in the 1930s and 1940s

The images rewind to the 1930s and 1940s and showcase how this landmark thoroughfare was home to a range of shops including the Co-op, the doyen of city centre stores which aimed to present a brave new shopping face to shoppers across the city and beyond. The photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.