Changing Leeds - Photo memories of Albion Street in the 1930s and 1940s

The images rewind to the 1930s and 1940s and showcase how this landmark thoroughfare was home to a range of shops including the Co-op, the doyen of city centre stores which aimed to present a brave new shopping face to shoppers across the city and beyond. The photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Albion Street in the 1930s
Albion Street in September 1935. Pictured on the left is Rex Holliday artists supplies. Next junction with St Anns Street with garage and car showroom 'Standard Cars'.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Albion Street in the 1930s
Albion Street pictured in February 1930. On right, part of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society building. The company HQ was on Albion Street they had two blocks of property one on each side of the road.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Albion Street in the 1930s
Albion Street showing Jowett and Sowry, Swift Bros. debt collectors, tobacconist with sign for Gold Flake, Players and newspaper placard outside. The photo dates back to September 1937.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Albion Street in the 1930s
Albion Street, looking south to The Headrow and the junction with Woodhouse Lane in September 1935.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net