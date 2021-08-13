There are 101 council-run allotment sites in Leeds today, most of which have their own active groups or committees that make becoming an allotment holder a great way to forge new friendships too.

To celebrate National Allotments Week, we've taken a trip back into the Yorkshire Evening Post archives for this collection of pictures from the early noughties.

They capture school visits and the filming of television segments as well as the efforts of local people to transform run-down plots into something to brighten up their neighbourhoods.

Love Leeds? Love nostalgia? You can join our Leeds Retro community on Facebook to share your old pictures and memories.

Undefined: readMore

1. Gledhow Valley Calendar presenter Gaynor Barnes and a crew filming for a TV programme at the Gledhow Valley Allotments in north Leeds. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Buy photo

2. Gledhow Valley Allotment holder Karen Sayer takes part in the filming of a YTV programme at Gledhow Valley Allotments in north Leeds in July 2004. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Buy photo

3. New Wortley Councillors David Blackburn and Claire Nash help out at the New Wortley allotments after donating money for a new office at the site. Looking on in April 2001 are committee members Len Capstick, Gordon Metcalfe and Bill Walsh. Picture: Tony Johnson Buy photo

4. Bandstand Community Gardens Pictured is Mark Stainton, chairman of the Bandstand Community Gardens on Woodhouse Ridge, in Meanwood. The group was tidying the derelict allotments on the site for local residents to grow organic produce back in July 2001. Picture: Tony Johnson Buy photo