Beeston in the 1950s: Cottingley housing estate plans and jam factory in focus

This site map lays the foundations for a photo gallery celebrating life around Beeston in the 1950s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

It shows the temporary prefabricated housing layout for the Cottingley Hall estate which would become home to generations of people before being replaced by a new estate in the 1970s. It is one of 12 fascinating photos which showcase life around the community during a decade of change. Landmarks in view include jam factory William Moorhouse and Sons as well as street scenes and shops which will be remembered by a generation of those who called Beeston home back in the day. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

1. Beeston in the 1950s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Beeston in the 1950s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Beeston in the 1950s

W. Moorhouse and Sons Ltd., jam manufacturers, of Old Lane. The picture shows a rear view with pallets and boxes stacked up. A chimney is seen in the distance and a tree is visible in the foreground amongst a patch of grass. Pictured in June 1950.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Beeston in the 1950s

Children play on Normanton Street in June 1951. The view looks west towards the junctions with St. Luke's Terrace and St. Luke's Place.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Beeston in the 1950s

A view along a footpath, known as Burnley Walk, linking Dewsbury Road and Allenby Road. Kirby fish and chip shop, Boland's drapers and and Hobson's confectioners visible. Pictured in June 1956.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Beeston