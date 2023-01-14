It shows the temporary prefabricated housing layout for the Cottingley Hall estate which would become home to generations of people before being replaced by a new estate in the 1970s. It is one of 12 fascinating photos which showcase life around the community during a decade of change. Landmarks in view include jam factory William Moorhouse and Sons as well as street scenes and shops which will be remembered by a generation of those who called Beeston home back in the day. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook