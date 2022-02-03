Enjoy these photo memories of Armley in the 1960s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Armley in the 1960s: 16 photo gems of corner shops, pubs and landmarks

Corner shops, off licences, newsagents and pubs around Armley are all brought into focus in this wonderful gallery of memories from the 1960s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 6:22 am

The photos showcase beating heart of community which boasted a sense of belonging and spirit during a decade of change and challenges. The landscape of LS12 was set to change forever with slum clearance plans set to demolish a number of streets and with them generations of memories. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, photographic archive Leodis as well as Eric Jaquier and your YEP. READ MORE: Memories of west Leeds during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Armley in the 1960s

A little girl poses for the camera with her dolls' pram on Claremont Terrace in 1969. Whingate Primary School, which faces on to Whingate Road, dominates the background. This school opened as Whingate Council School in 1886 and remained here until 1989 when a new Whingate Primary School was built on the opposite side of Whingate Road. PIC: Eric Jaquier

Photo: Eric Jaquier

2. Armley in the 1960s

Two shops fronting onto Armley Road in February 1964. Pictured is a small grocers on the corner of Scalby Street, and Leslie Jackson, gent's hairdresser. The man in a white coat standing in the doorway may have been the proprietor. A glimpse of Whitby Street can be seen to the far right.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Armley in the 1960s

A greengrocers shop at the corner of Armley Road and Picton Place pictured in February 1964. A very old faded sign has the name H. Laxton, fish, rabbit and poultry salesman. Hargrave Laxton was listed in Kelly's Directory of Leeds for 1947.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Armley in the 1960s

Canal Road at the junction with Pickering Street in February 1964 showing the corner premises of W.R. Richardsons newsagent. The shop is adjacent to Carlton Works seen far left.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

