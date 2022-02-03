Armley in the 1960s: 16 photo gems of corner shops, pubs and landmarks

The photos showcase beating heart of community which boasted a sense of belonging and spirit during a decade of change and challenges. The landscape of LS12 was set to change forever with slum clearance plans set to demolish a number of streets and with them generations of memories. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, photographic archive Leodis as well as Eric Jaquier and your YEP. READ MORE: Memories of west Leeds during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook