Armley in the 1960s: 16 photo gems of corner shops, pubs and landmarks

1. Armley in the 1960s
A little girl poses for the camera with her dolls' pram on Claremont Terrace in 1969. Whingate Primary School, which faces on to Whingate Road, dominates the background. This school opened as Whingate Council School in 1886 and remained here until 1989 when a new Whingate Primary School was built on the opposite side of Whingate Road. PIC: Eric Jaquier
Photo: Eric Jaquier
Two shops fronting onto Armley Road in February 1964. Pictured is a small grocers on the corner of Scalby Street, and Leslie Jackson, gent's hairdresser. The man in a white coat standing in the doorway may have been the proprietor. A glimpse of Whitby Street can be seen to the far right.
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
A greengrocers shop at the corner of Armley Road and Picton Place pictured in February 1964. A very old faded sign has the name H. Laxton, fish, rabbit and poultry salesman. Hargrave Laxton was listed in Kelly's Directory of Leeds for 1947.
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Canal Road at the junction with Pickering Street in February 1964 showing the corner premises of W.R. Richardsons newsagent. The shop is adjacent to Carlton Works seen far left.
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service