Armley in the 1920s: When park life was at the heart of LS12

It was a decade which featured the opening of a green gem in the heart of LS12 - Gotts Park. The 24 acres of parkland and the mansion which had been owned by industrialist Benjamin Gott, owner of Bean Ing Mill and Armley Mills, were presented to the city by trustees Wade's charity. They leased the mansion and it's grounds for 999 years to Leeds City Council. Part of the agreement was to see the grounds of the mansion remain a leisure space for the people of Leeds. These photos also bring to life, shops, pubs and transport links in the heart of the community. The majority of the images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.