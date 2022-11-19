Blackgates Miniature Railway on Bradford Road at Tingley has now been taking people for a ride for more than 70 years. It is run by West Riding Small Locomotive Society, a members-owned and run club with a passion for miniature locomotives of various sizes and gauges. The first official public running days were held in May 1951 and fares were 2d for two laps. From then on, open days were held once a month for several years. A record was set in September 1954 when Albert Balmforth travelled 100 miles non-stop on his L1 in 10 hours. In the mid-1970s the 5” track was re-laid after it became badly worn. It re-opened in May 1976 with fares raised to 5p for adults and 3p for children for three circuits of the track. These photos were taken in 1995 when the Railway celebrated its Golden Jubilee. They are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive, a collection housed on Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 26 photos to take you back to south Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook