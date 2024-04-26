This trip down memory lane rewinds to showcase life around the town during the 1990s and turn the spotlight on a community which was proud to call LS26 home. Annual events such as Rothwell Carnival are in focus as well as local sports teams from Rothwell Athletic and Rothwell Town through to Rothwell CC. Local landmarks are also featured as well as pubs, shops and stories which were making the headlines back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember?
1. Rothwell in the 1990s
Coach and Horses pub licensee Val Goldthorpe and her husband Rob celebrate the watering hole on Commercial Street being nominated for Community Pub of the Year 97. Photo: Peter Thacker
2. Rothwell in the 1990s
Tahir Amin of Rothwell CC guides the ball down the leg side against Pool Mills in the Leeds League in June 1999. Photo: Steve Riding
3. Rothwell in the 1990s
Rothwell Athletic who played in the West Yorkshire League pictured in .February 1998. Back row, from left, are Paul Kaye, Stuart Baldwin, Tim Lowe, Chris Dews, Paul Kelly, Simon Portrey, Dave Amman and manager Alan Hunt. Front row, from left, are Phil Wilson, John Sweeney, Peter Thornton, Phil Hart, Ian Boardman and Dave Ward. Photo: Justin Lloyd
4. Rothwell in the 1990s
Rothwell Gala was held in July 1996. Pictured is Keith Paterson, a member from Rothwell Training Centre, dressed as a Viking. Photo: James Hardisty
5. Rothwell in the 1990s
Rothwell butcher Paul Oxley and his wife Helen with a no-nonsense message outside their shop in April 1996. Photo: Third Party
6. Rothwell in the 1990s
Librarian Janet Bennett shows young Ben Holdsworth the old Rothwell District Council emblem at a Centenary Display in March 1996. Photo: Peter Langford