These photos celebrate a year in the life of Pontefract at the back end of the 1990s.
They showcase different aspects of life around the town in 1997. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 26 photos take you back to Pontefract in 1996
1. Pontefract in 1997
Enjoy these photo memories from around Pontefract in 1997. PIC: Mark Bickerdike
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
2. Pontefract in 1997
Work being carried out on the new pedestrian precinct on Salter Row in May 1997.
Photo: Mel Hulme
3. Pontefract in 1997
A team of lifters from Pontefract Sport and Leisure Centre attempted to break the 24 hour world dead-lift record in April 1997. Pictured, from left, are Mark Moran, Mark Knapper, Kevin Sutcliffe, Mick Varley, Barry Kettleborough, Nigel Gill, Kevin Bibb, Craig Jones and Chris Smith.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
4. Pontefract in 1997
April 1997 and pictured is Laura Watkiss with her pet goat Wanda in the back garden of her home on School Road in Pontefract.
Photo: Ross Parry