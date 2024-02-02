Leeds news you can trust since 1890
31 wonderful photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1990s

These photo memories turn back the clock to celebrate the wonder of Woodhouse during the 1990s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 2nd Feb 2023, 04:45 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 11:25 GMT

This gallery showcases life in and around the LS2 during a decade in which community spirit burned bright. Local sport, schools and pubs are all in focus as well as landmarks such as Woodhouse Moor. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Did you shop here back in the day? The Charing Cross Centre on Woodhouse Street pictured in June 1996.

Did you shop here back in the day? The Charing Cross Centre on Woodhouse Street pictured in June 1996. Photo: Mike Cowling

Woodhouse Moor staged a Skateorama competition in October 1997. Pictured is Tom Robinson in action.

Woodhouse Moor staged a Skateorama competition in October 1997. Pictured is Tom Robinson in action. Photo: Mel Hulme

The pottery class at the Swarthmore Education Centre on Woodhouse Square in October 1999.

The pottery class at the Swarthmore Education Centre on Woodhouse Square in October 1999. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Glass from a bus stop covers the road of Woodhouse Lane in front of the University of Leeds after a car crashed into it in February 1999.

Glass from a bus stop covers the road of Woodhouse Lane in front of the University of Leeds after a car crashed into it in February 1999. Photo: James Hardisty

September 1997 and pictured at the community garden in Woodhouse are, from left, Coun Maggie Giles Hill, Coun Gerald Harper, children Philip Lally, Robert Huckerby, Michael Rothery, Stuart Monaghan and Stevie Kemp. At the back is PC Fiz Ahmed and Coun Brian Dale.

September 1997 and pictured at the community garden in Woodhouse are, from left, Coun Maggie Giles Hill, Coun Gerald Harper, children Philip Lally, Robert Huckerby, Michael Rothery, Stuart Monaghan and Stevie Kemp. At the back is PC Fiz Ahmed and Coun Brian Dale. Photo: Steve Riding

Woodhouse Community Centre hosted a didjeridu workshop in March 1998.

Woodhouse Community Centre hosted a didjeridu workshop in March 1998. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

