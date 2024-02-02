1. Woodhouse in the 1990s
Did you shop here back in the day? The Charing Cross Centre on Woodhouse Street pictured in June 1996. Photo: Mike Cowling
Woodhouse Moor staged a Skateorama competition in October 1997. Pictured is Tom Robinson in action. Photo: Mel Hulme
The pottery class at the Swarthmore Education Centre on Woodhouse Square in October 1999. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Glass from a bus stop covers the road of Woodhouse Lane in front of the University of Leeds after a car crashed into it in February 1999. Photo: James Hardisty
September 1997 and pictured at the community garden in Woodhouse are, from left, Coun Maggie Giles Hill, Coun Gerald Harper, children Philip Lally, Robert Huckerby, Michael Rothery, Stuart Monaghan and Stevie Kemp. At the back is PC Fiz Ahmed and Coun Brian Dale. Photo: Steve Riding
Woodhouse Community Centre hosted a didjeridu workshop in March 1998. Photo: Bruce Rollinson