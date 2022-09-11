29 photos take you back to Bridlington during the 1990s

These fantastic photos from around the seaside resort from the 1990s prove just why. The images foster and showcase a sense of pride and community during the decade away from the bright lights, sea and sandcastles and kiss me quick hats. They also feature a few gems from down the road in nearby Flamborough. The majority are published courtesy of photographer Cliff Norton with others dug out from the YEP archive. READ MORE: 16 photos take you back to Whitby during the 1990s
1. Bridlington in the 1990s
Time Please. Jo Rowan, landlady of the Black Lion on Bridlington's High Street with Clive, the blue & gold Macaw parrot, who likes to call last orders. He sits on the shoulders of the pub's regulars and enjoys a drink.
Photo: Cliff Norton
2. Bridington in the 1990s
Do you remember Adam Samson? He went from driving a taxi in Glasgow to running a Rickshaw service around the town. Pictured in July 1998.
Photo: Cliff Norton
3. Bridlington in the 1990s
Sweethearts Kerry Bingham and Graham Cousins ditched the traditional white church wedding in May 1999 in favour of a fancy dress occasion at the local register office in Bridlington. The couple are pictured with the guests outside the register office.
Photo: C liff Norton
4. Bridlington in the 1990s
Bridlington Promenade was the location for a world record attempt for the longest line dance in October 1999. Pictured putting her best foot forward is young Sarah Foster.
Photo: Cliff Norton