29 photo memories from around Morley during the 1990s

These photos showcase a decade in the life of the fiercely independent town of Morley.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

They turn back the clock to celebrate life around Morley in the 1990s and feature a range of landmarks, street scenes and stories which were making the news during the decade. Morley High School, Bruntcliffe High School, Morley Fire Station and Morley AFC and Morley RFC are all featured in this gallery. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Morley in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Morley in the 1990s.

Photo: Keith Lawson

2. Morley in the 1990s

Andrew Ainslie, known to colleagues as Zippy, who was signing off after 25 years service with West Yorkshire Fire Service as a firefighter at Morley Fire Station in April 1998.

Photo: Bruce Greer

3. Morley in the 1990s

Queen Street in July 1994. Shops in focus are Petal Power Floral Designs, Duncans Delights Sandwich Emporium, Paula Ladies Fashion and Lacecraft Babycare.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive

4. Morley in the 1990s

Workmen start to raise the Beryl Burton Arch into place on Queen Street in November 1997.

Photo: Charles Knight

