A sense of community and belonging shines through in these evocative photos celebrating a year in the life of Woodhouse.
This gallery rewinds to 1960 and showcases shops, pubs and fish and chips shops as well as street scenes featuring children playing cricket in the road and others dressed for a game of 'cow-boys'. The photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history.
1. Woodhouse in 1960
Little Woodhouse Street is to the left, Caledonian Road on the right. At the junction are numbers 2a, then 2 Little Woodhouse Street. Number 2 is N. Ware, selling fish, fruit and vegetables. The shop sign also advertises that he is a rabbit salesman. Painted on the window is a list of foods on offer that day: peaches, pears, grapefruit, lemons, garden peas, broad beans, Coss(as spelled) lettuce, gooseberries, fresh herrings, Scarboro Woof(fish), cod, haddock, Finnan(haddock), Kippers, fishcakes. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Woodhouse in 1960
Boys are playing cricket with bat and wicket. On the right is a Craven milk delivery float in Caledonian Street in July 1960. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Woodhouse in 1960
Warwick Street in July 1960. In focus is the Fuel Shop, also an office for Hyde Park Taxis. The Fuel Shop had a variety of goods on offer, catering for customers with open(coal) fires. A list of prices includes a CWT of coal for 7/- (37.5p), coal bricks 2/4d a dozen (slightly less than 25p). Fire lighters, fire wood and paraffin were also for sale. To the right is Little Woodhouse Street, the shop is Moorfield Cleaners, Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Woodhouse in 1960
Three small boys in the foreground are dressed for a game of 'cow-boys' on Caledonian Road in July 1960. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net