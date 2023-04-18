This gallery rewinds to 1960 and showcases shops, pubs and fish and chips shops as well as street scenes featuring children playing cricket in the road and others dressed for a game of 'cow-boys'. The photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook