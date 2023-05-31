Tell me what you want, what you really, really want. A sandwich in white or brown?
It was the decade Wortley gave the world 'The Slice Girls'. These wannabe entrepreneurs are featured in one of 21 photo memories celebrating life around the suburb in the 1990s. All aspects of life around the community are featured from schools and sports teams through to pubs and restaurants. Spotted anyone you remember?
1. Wortley in the 1990s
Lynn Hayward and Mandy Marsden owners of the 'Slice Girls' sandwich bar on Upper Wortley Road. Pictured in May 1997. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Wortley in the 1990s
March 1998 and pictured is Rev Ken Hawkins at Lower Wortley Methodist Church which was undergoing a £250,000 refurbishment. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
3. Wortley in the 1990s
Wortley High School pupils rehearsing for a Cowboy theme review in February 1998. Pictured, from left, are Jemma Jackson, Sam Thornton, Sarah Goodyear and Alan Hudson, Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Wortley in the 1990s
New Wortley Community Centre committee celebrate in June 1996 after being awarded £125,000 by National Lottery. Photo: Keith Allison