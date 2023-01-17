News you can trust since 1890
26 photo memories from Seacroft in the 1990s

It was the decade which kick started a transformation of shopping in Seacroft.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

The 1990s will be remembered as the end for Seacroft Shopping Centre which was replaced by a £30 million retail development, the focal point of which was a 90,000ft Tesco supermarket. The decade also featured an uncertain future for the annual Seacroft Gala as well as Seacroft Bingo Hall, sparking a wave of protest from the local community. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a decade of memories from around LS14. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Seacroft in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Seacroft in the 1990s.

Photo: Third Party

2. Seacroft in the 1990s

The last section of the elevated pedestrian walkway at Seacroft Shopping Centre is taken away for demolition in August 1999.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

3. Seacroft in the 1990s

The end of Seacroft Gala in August 1998? Local campaigner Sandra Crozier led the protest.

Photo: Keith Lawson

4. Seacroft in the 1990s

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Monkswood pub pictured in January 1998.

Photo: Mel Hulme

