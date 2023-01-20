News you can trust since 1890
25 photo memories from around Guiseley in 2003

This photo gallery turns back the clock two decades to showcase a year in the life of Guiseley and its residents.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

The year was 2003, a year which featured pupils at Guiseley School protesting against the war in Iraq and the opening of a new health club in the town. This gallery also brings into focus local sport, pubs and restaurants as well as a number of landmarks and street scenes from two decades ago. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 29 photo memories of Guiseley in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Guiseley in 2003

Enjoy these photo memories from around Guiseley in 2003. PIC: Graham Lindley

Photo: Graham Lindley

2. Guiseley in 2003

Guiseley School were celebrating after winners of the Yorkshire Post Schools Cricket Challenge Trophy at Headingley in July 2003.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

3. Guiseley in 2003

Pupils from Guiseley School protest against the war in Iraq outside St Mary's School at Menston in March 2003.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Guiseley in 2003

Another photo of Guiseley School pupils protesting against the war in Iraq outside St Mary's School, Menston in March 2003.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

