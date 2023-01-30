Pasta Romagna’s Gilda Porcelli is also credited with helping create Leeds’s now booming cafe bar culture. Yet she failed to hit the high notes when she received a letter from council bosses in asking her to keep the noise down. This was 2001, a year which also featured shoppers seeing The Light for the first time with the opening of the leisure and retail complex in the city centre. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 26 Leeds publicans you may remember from the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook