23 photos take you back to Leeds in 2001

She’s the city centre restauranteur won a place in the hearts of by singing snatches of opera as she went about her work.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

Pasta Romagna’s Gilda Porcelli is also credited with helping create Leeds’s now booming cafe bar culture. Yet she failed to hit the high notes when she received a letter from council bosses in asking her to keep the noise down. This was 2001, a year which also featured shoppers seeing The Light for the first time with the opening of the leisure and retail complex in the city centre. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 26 Leeds publicans you may remember from the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 2001

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 2001. PIC: Dan Oxtoby

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

2. Leeds in 2001

Leeds United Academy player Aaron Lennon was chosen to play for England under-16s in November 2001. He boasted his own boot deal with Adidas. He is pictured at his school City of Leeds High.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

3. Leeds in 2001

Leisure and retail centre The Light opened in November 2001.

Photo: Tony Johnson

4. Leeds in 2001

The naming ceremony taking place of 'Matthew Murray' 0-6-OST, number 1601 at Middleton Railway in September 2001. The locomotive was built in 1903 by Manning Wardle. It was acquired by the Middleton Railway on 31st January 1990. The railway was awarded the 'John Coiley Award for Locomotive Restoration' by the Heritage Railway Association.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

LeedsThe Light