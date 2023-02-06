Pub culture dominates this rewind to celebrate a year in the life of Leeds in the early 2000s.
The Old Golden Fleece, City Of Mabgate Inn, The Pointer, Hayfield Hotel, and the Duke of William are all featured in celebration of 12 months of memories in 2002. It was a year of devastation, destruction and demolition for a number of much-loved boozers across the city. Elsewhere flooding brought chaos to a market town and a theatre gem announced plans for a major refurbishment. Enjoy these photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 2002. PIC: David Atkinson Archive
Photo: David Atkinson Archive
A view down Mabgate in March 2002 towards the inner city ring road with the City Of Mabgate Inn on the right. The Inn with its green tile facade dates back top circa 1857 and has a cholera burial ground opposite. The building behind is the ATS Euromaster and two people are walking past.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Pointer pub at Sheepscar intersection in March 2002. It was opened in the 1930s by landlord Joseph Vessey as Pointer Inn The Irish Bar.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The third pair of jawbones located in Rothwell in March 2002. They were purchased by the district council after the last pair became damaged in 1967. Bought from the Norwegians for £50 the bones originally belonged to a 75 foot long female Fin Whale.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net