22 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1980s

This photo gallery serves up a mouth-watering menu of memories for those who dined out in Leeds in the 1980s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

The restaurants offered dining experiences to titillate and tantalise the taste buds of foodies across the city. It was a decade when Leeds's dining scene was thriving with eateries to cater for all tastes and budgets. The menu will probably have included culinary treats such as French onion soup, lobster bisque, pasta primavera as well as sushi, quiche, goat cheese and pesto. How many of these restaurants around the city do you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in the 1980s

Enjoy these photo memories of the Leeds restaurants you enjoyed a meal in the 1980s.

2. Leeds in the 1980s

La Comida Trattoria Pizzeria on Mill Hill was a city centre dining institution back in the day. Pictured here in August 1989.

3. Leeds in the 1980s

October 1983 and the clientele at American restaurant The Damn Yankee on Stainbeck Lane in Chapel Allerton was unusually youthful. If the place was crowded and the music noisy, then that was part of the fun.

4. Leeds in the 1980s

Le Celle on Otley Old Road in Cookridge pictured here in July 1986, used to be a police station.

