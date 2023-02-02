News you can trust since 1890
21 photo memories take you back to Woodhouse in the 1990s

These photo memories turn back the clock to celebrate the wonder of Woodhouse during the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

This gallery showcases life in and around the LS2 during a decade in which community spirit burned bright. Local sport, schools and pubs are all in focus as well as landmarks such as Woodhouse Moor. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Woodhouse in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Woodhouse in the 1990s. PIC: James Hardisty

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Woodhouse in the 1990s

A new multimedia course was launched at Pavilion on Woodhouse Square in December 1999. Pictured is Sam Bainbridge a multimedia internet resource worker training Christina Elliott (left) and Gaynor Walker.

Photo: Emma Nichols

3. Woodhouse in the 1990s

Angela Murray with some of the work made in the stained glass class at the Swarthmore Education Centre on Woodhouse Square.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

4. Woodhouse in the 1990s

Pictured is John Watson, licensee at The Fenton on Woodhouse Lane in May 1997.

Photo: Roy Fox

Leeds