21 photo memories from Otley in 2003

You could almost hear the rumble of disquiet.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 11th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

'No lorries through Otley' was the non-nonsense message from protestors who took to the streets of the market town to make their views heard on the issue. This was 2003, a 12 months which featured a community coming together thanks to the Otley Carnival, Otley Show, Otley Cycle Races and the annual Victorian Christmas Fair. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of Otley and its residents in the early 2000s.

Enjoy these photo memories from Otley in 2003.

1. Otley in 2003

Enjoy these photo memories from Otley in 2003. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

One of the quarry lorries at the junction of Clapgate and Bridge Street in May 2003.

2. Otley in 2003

One of the quarry lorries at the junction of Clapgate and Bridge Street in May 2003. Photo: Mel Hulme

Pupils from St Joseph's Primary School collect seeds from Otley Chevin in November 2003. Pictured are Shannon Stringwell, Alice Duggan, Joe Dykes, and Joshua Reynolds.

3. Otley in 2003

Pupils from St Joseph's Primary School collect seeds from Otley Chevin in November 2003. Pictured are Shannon Stringwell, Alice Duggan, Joe Dykes, and Joshua Reynolds. Photo: Tony Johnson

Speed signs were put up in the village of Farnley in May 2003 in an effort to get motorcyclists to slow down.

4. Otley in 2003

Speed signs were put up in the village of Farnley in May 2003 in an effort to get motorcyclists to slow down. Photo: Simon Hulme

