21 photo memories from Bramley in the 1990s

It was the school sited in a corner of 13 acres of grounds boasting views of a historic landmark and a green gem.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Secondary School on Leeds and Bradford Road will be remembered by generations of Bramley residents not only for providing an education but the stunning views of Kirkstall Abbey and Bramley Fall Woods. The three storey school is now demolished and housing with street names incorporating 'St. Benedict's' have been built on the site. This photo, dating from August 1990, shows some of the classrooms and the top playground. It kicks off a gallery of memories from around Bramley during the 1990s. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

1. Bramley in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Bramley in the 1990s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Bramley in the 1990s

A truck pull makes its way from The Globe pub in August 1999 to raise money for the Victoria Lee Smile Appeal.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

3. Bramley in the 1990s

A bus standing at Bramley Shopping Centre bus terminal with the Rossefield estate in the background in October 1997.

Photo: Mel Hulme

4. Bramley in the 1990s

It proved a bad date at the office for this driver after his lorry hit a bridge on Swinnow Road in August 1997.

Photo: Roy Fox

