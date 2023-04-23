Shopping and trams take centre stage in this rewind to life in the city centre during the mid-1950s.
They bring to life the hustle and bustle of Leeds city centre in 1956 and feature a range of shopping streets as well as landmarks. And you can almost hear the trundle of the trams as they travel down the tracks of routes including City Square, Briggate, The Headrow and Wellington Street. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
A view looking south along Lands Lane from The Headrow in July 1956. Benefit footwear, Mallories wine and spirit merchants, Campbells home furnishers, Theatre Royal, Ross furs, John Peter's, Albion Place and church visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Looking south east along Kirkgate from Central Road in July 1956. I. Stephenson Ltd. butcher, J. Sears and Co. (True Form Boot Co.) Ltd. boot and shoe dealers, Chic Modes Ltd. ladies outfitters, Farm Stores Ltd. pork butchers and the Yorkshire Penny Bank shown. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Wellington Chambers, City Square. It stands between Aire Street, left, and Wellington Street, right. On the corner is Barstow's, a really well-known gents hairdresser's which occupied the building from 1910 until 1980. Wellington Chambers was demolished to build the red brick, six storey City House which opened in 1983. This building was also demolished after developers McAleer & Rush acquired the site in 2005. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Workers most likely dismantling disused tram track in City Square at a time when the Square was undergoing alterations. The photograph was taken in early evening or morning judging by the light. Either part of another, earlier, image can be seen superimposed in the centre with a glimpse of a tram, destination Corn Exchange, or the image was taken through the window of a bus, producing the same effect. Pictured in July 1956. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net