Enjoy these photo memories of the Great Yorkshire Show in the 1990s. PIC: Steve Riding

21 of the best Great Yorkshire Show photos from 1990s

These wonderful photos provide a captivating package of Great Yorkshire Show memories from the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 6:00 am

They bring together an alternative look at the four day celebration in Harrogate of all things agricultural from major annual livestock, machinery, rural pursuits and food. The images, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrate different aspects of farming culture and highlight the wonder and vibrancy of an event at the heart of God's own county. READ MORE: 27 photo memories of Otley in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. GYS memories

Steward Andrew Rush points to a Chin-Rex rabbit which came first in class 111 in July 1998. After receiving the certificate the rabbit managed to pull it into it's cage and eat half of it.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. GYS memories

HRH The Prince of Wales enjoys some Yorkshire cheese in July 1999 watched by Judy Bell, chairman of the Yorkshire Pantry.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

3. GYS memories

Tobias Husbands gets all excited as his watches the giant sow on the Women in Pigs tent in July 1999.

Photo: Charles Knight

4. GYS memories

Conservative Party leader William Hague and fiancee Ffion Jenkins are pictured in July 1997 with Sara Chichester and her gun dogs.

Photo: Charles Knight

