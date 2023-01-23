News you can trust since 1890
20 photos take you back to Leeds in 2000

This photo gallery, charting a year in the life of Leeds at the dawn of a new millennium, starts with a lucky escape for a motorist.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

Commuter Barbara Atkinson had to be rescued after finding herself trapped in her car in the flooded underpass of the West Street car park in the city centre. This was Leeds in 2000, a year which kicked off with everyone breathing a collective sigh of relief having survived the millennium bug – remember that? It was a 12 months which proved the end of an era for generations of Leeds shoppers with the closure of C&A’s Boar Lane store. Enjoy these 20 photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 2000

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 2000. PIC: Andy Manning

Photo: Andy Manning

2. Leeds in 2000

It was the end of an era for C&A store on Boar Lane which was due to close in July 2000.

Photo: Claire Lim

3. Leeds in 2000

The Majestyk Nighclub on City Square, showing a line of people queueing up outside for an event in June 2000 held in conjunction with the Love Parade festival at Roundhay Park.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Leeds in 2000

Killingbeck Roman Catholic Cemetery, off York Road.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

