These never-seen-before before photos showcase student life around Leeds University in the 1980s.
Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds University in the 1980s. Photo: YPN
The history of medicine in the city was vividly recorded in this giant work of art unveiled at Leeds University in November 1989. The 28ft-long mural by Yorkshire artist Brian Holmes was located in the students' common room at the Leeds School of Medicine in the Worsley building. It depicted historical landmarks such as the school's founding in 1831, the first use of anaesthetics for operations, Sir Clifford Allbutt's invention of the clinical thermometer and advances in abdominal surgery by Lord Moynihan. Pictured, from left, are medical school secretary Bill Mathie,, dean of posgraduate medical education David Wilson and artist Brian Holmes. Photo: YPN
Actor Paul Valois was struggling to get his wife (Pam Davies) to stay in the picture at this Leeds University enactment of the Brotherton Players production of 'Play of Noah' in April 1983. But was tussle was only in jest. Paul, who played Noah, was pushing out this ark at the start of the three-day Leeds Renaissance Festival. Photo: YPN
Pedalling hard but going nowhere fast in March 1982 is Leeds University research student Gareth Walker. He was wired up under the watchful eye of Dr David Mary, supervisor of a Canadian Aire Force fitness programme for heart patients in the city. Photo: YPN
Mrs J B Gold, sister of the later Lord Boyle, unveils a plaque in her brother's memory at Leeds University in January 1982. Photo: YPN
These four students had come out tops in a textile version of University Challenge in April 1981. They are Andy Lotze (textile chemistry), Andy Patterson (textile process engineering), Vicky Robinson (textile design) and Russell Pike (textile design). Photo: YPN