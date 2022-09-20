19 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2003

And 2003 also saw former Prime Minister Tony Blair visit to discuss law and order with youngsters and MTV stars make a surprise appearance at the Millennium Square pop-up ice rink.
Here, we've plucked these images from the YEP's own archives to give you a snapshot of the year 2003 in Leeds.
Undefined: readMore
1. Leeds in 2003
Leeds West Indian Carnival. Picture shows part of the procession in Roundhay Road, Leeds on August 25, 2003.
Photo: MEL HULME
2. Leeds in 2003
England and Australian fans pictured at the Walkabout Bar, Leeds, in readiness for the Rugby World Cup Final, pictured on Saturday, November 22, 2003, England fans celebrating.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Leeds in 2003
The start of the 2003 Leeds Abbey Dash 10K race, on November 30, 2003.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Leeds in 2003
Enjoying a coffee as part of the 'World's Biggest Coffee Morning' in aid of Macmillan Nurses is Jan Fletcher, left, the owner of Bryans Fish Restaurant, and Kay Mellor, writer and actress, at Bryans where a coffee morning was held on September 26, 2003.
Photo: Gary Longbottom