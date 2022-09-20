News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

19 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2003

It was the year when crowds packed into the Corn Exchange in Leeds to watch Spice Girl Mel C.

By Joseph Keith
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 4:45 am

And 2003 also saw former Prime Minister Tony Blair visit to discuss law and order with youngsters and MTV stars make a surprise appearance at the Millennium Square pop-up ice rink.

Here, we've plucked these images from the YEP's own archives to give you a snapshot of the year 2003 in Leeds.

LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Leeds Retro group on Facebook.

Undefined: readMore

1. Leeds in 2003

Leeds West Indian Carnival. Picture shows part of the procession in Roundhay Road, Leeds on August 25, 2003.

Photo: MEL HULME

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in 2003

England and Australian fans pictured at the Walkabout Bar, Leeds, in readiness for the Rugby World Cup Final, pictured on Saturday, November 22, 2003, England fans celebrating.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in 2003

The start of the 2003 Leeds Abbey Dash 10K race, on November 30, 2003.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in 2003

Enjoying a coffee as part of the 'World's Biggest Coffee Morning' in aid of Macmillan Nurses is Jan Fletcher, left, the owner of Bryans Fish Restaurant, and Kay Mellor, writer and actress, at Bryans where a coffee morning was held on September 26, 2003.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
LeedsTony Blair
Next Page
Page 1 of 5