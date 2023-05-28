Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

19 photos take you back to Leeds in 1981

It was a year the earth moved for Leeds residents.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 28th May 2023, 04:45 BST

People were left bemused and bewildered after a thunderbolt struck Charles Street in the city. This was 1981, a year which also saw motorists driven to distraction by city centre parking charges while shoppers in a south Leeds town were on the hunt for bargains with the opening of an open air market. Enjoy these 19 photo memories charting a year in the life of your city. The images are a mix from from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 22 photos take you back to Leeds in 1980 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1981.

1. Leeds in 1981

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1981. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
AEC Swift/Park Royal 1012 (1969) bus, registration no SUB 412G on route no 7, destination Hunslet. This is at the junction of Park Lane and the Inner Ring Road in March 1981. Square Building in the centre is Park Lane College, to the right is Concord House.

2. Leeds in 1981

AEC Swift/Park Royal 1012 (1969) bus, registration no SUB 412G on route no 7, destination Hunslet. This is at the junction of Park Lane and the Inner Ring Road in March 1981. Square Building in the centre is Park Lane College, to the right is Concord House. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A traffic warden studies one of the new parking meters in Park Square in October 1981.

3. Leeds in 1981

A traffic warden studies one of the new parking meters in Park Square in October 1981. Photo: Tim Clayton

Photo Sales
Does the inside of this city centre boozer look familiar? The Vine pictured in July 1981.

4. Leeds in 1981

Does the inside of this city centre boozer look familiar? The Vine pictured in July 1981. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:LeedsPeople