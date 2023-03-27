More than 500 people took part in a silent protest march along The Headrow and around the city centre in to show solidarity with the people of Northern Ireland several days after the Bloody Sunday killings. Thirteen men were shot dead on January 30, 1972 and a 14th victim was to die several weeks later of his injuries, aftermembers of the British army opened fire during a march through the Bogside area of Derry. The Leeds march was organised by the Northern Ireland Steering Committee and included many representatives of groups and associations. 1972 was also the year the miners went on a seven week strike for better pay, action which resulted in a state of emergency being declared and power shortages introduced. As a result a three-day week was imposed by the then Prime Minister, Edward Heath. These 17 images charting a year in the life of your city are published courtesy of C.E. Shaw and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 18 photos take you back to Leeds in 1971 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook