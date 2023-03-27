News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Police statement on Elland Road as officers investigate 'security threat'
18 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
18 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

19 photos take you back to Leeds in 1972

It was the year Leeds came together in a show of solidarity.

By YEP reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 04:45 BST

More than 500 people took part in a silent protest march along The Headrow and around the city centre in to show solidarity with the people of Northern Ireland several days after the Bloody Sunday killings. Thirteen men were shot dead on January 30, 1972 and a 14th victim was to die several weeks later of his injuries, aftermembers of the British army opened fire during a march through the Bogside area of Derry. The Leeds march was organised by the Northern Ireland Steering Committee and included many representatives of groups and associations. 1972 was also the year the miners went on a seven week strike for better pay, action which resulted in a state of emergency being declared and power shortages introduced. As a result a three-day week was imposed by the then Prime Minister, Edward Heath. These 17 images charting a year in the life of your city are published courtesy of C.E. Shaw and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 18 photos take you back to Leeds in 1971 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1972.

1. Leeds in 1972

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1972. Photo: C.E. Shaw

Photo Sales
A view east along The Headrow from the junction with Calverley Street showing a police presence accompanying a march of solidarity with the people of Northern Ireland.

2. Leeds in 1972

A view east along The Headrow from the junction with Calverley Street showing a police presence accompanying a march of solidarity with the people of Northern Ireland. Photo: C.E. Shaw

Photo Sales
Policemen in uniform, assembled near the Garden of Rest and War Memorial on The Headrow. A police van is also parked in Calverley Street.

3. Leeds in 1972

Policemen in uniform, assembled near the Garden of Rest and War Memorial on The Headrow. A police van is also parked in Calverley Street. Photo: C.E. Shaw

Photo Sales
Two newspaper sellers in Leeds city centre engaged in a conversation. The man on the left is selling copies of the Morning Star, a left-wing tabloid newspaper which, until 1966, was known as 'The Daily Worker'. As seen here, the Morning Star was in support of the National Union of Mineworkers during the strikes of the 1970s and 80s. The board strung around the young man's neck states 'Back the Miners Says the Morning Star'. At the time the photograph was taken the miners were part way through a seven week strike for better pay.

4. Leeds in 1972

Two newspaper sellers in Leeds city centre engaged in a conversation. The man on the left is selling copies of the Morning Star, a left-wing tabloid newspaper which, until 1966, was known as 'The Daily Worker'. As seen here, the Morning Star was in support of the National Union of Mineworkers during the strikes of the 1970s and 80s. The board strung around the young man's neck states 'Back the Miners Says the Morning Star'. At the time the photograph was taken the miners were part way through a seven week strike for better pay. Photo: C.E. Shaw

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
LeedsNorthern IrelandDerry