2 . Hunslet in the 1930s

Balm Road's junction with Flax Mill Road; both cobbled roads with tram lines. A newsagent's is on the corner, with a large advertisement for Shell Oil over the door. Brick back-to-back houses with yards and communal toilet blocks. Small business premises and shops. On the right is a tall standard with an arm extending across the road, supporting power lines for trams. Pictured in September 1935. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net