1996 was a 12 months which featured the triennial Maypole Festival at Barwick-in-Elmet in east Leeds. And in accordance with the time honoured custom, the maypole was successfully raised by the use of ropes and ladders and an enthusiastic crowd of villagers and visitors. As part of the Maypole Festival a gala was held in Hall Tower Fields with a procession of decorated floats led by the queens coach containing the new Maypole Queen Victoria Boyes. Elsewhere Queen Elizabeth II was in Leeds to open the Royal Armouries while your YEP was recognised for its fundraising efforts. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city in the mid-1990s. READ MORE: 14 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1995 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook