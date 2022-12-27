News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

18 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1996

It was the year things were looking up for a city and its residents.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 hours ago
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 7:28am

1996 was a 12 months which featured the triennial Maypole Festival at Barwick-in-Elmet in east Leeds. And in accordance with the time honoured custom, the maypole was successfully raised by the use of ropes and ladders and an enthusiastic crowd of villagers and visitors. As part of the Maypole Festival a gala was held in Hall Tower Fields with a procession of decorated floats led by the queens coach containing the new Maypole Queen Victoria Boyes. Elsewhere Queen Elizabeth II was in Leeds to open the Royal Armouries while your YEP was recognised for its fundraising efforts. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city in the mid-1990s. READ MORE: 14 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1995 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1996

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1996. PIC: Mel Hulme

Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in 1996

The New Central Vilna Synagogue in August 1996.

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in 1996

Yeadon Branch Library located on Town Hall Square. The building had previously been a grocery branch of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in 1996

The airfield at Leeds Bradford Airport with three aeroplanes, including an Air Europa, in view. A bus and other vehicles are also visible. This photo was taken sometime in the summer of 1996.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
LeedsElizabeth IIBarwick-in-Elmet