Hundreds queued when Harry Ramsden’s in Guiseley offered the discounted meal as part of its week-long Diamond Jubilee Festival celebrations. The year was 1988, a 12 months which saw Howard Wilkinson take the helm at Leeds United and the King of Pop entertain thousands of fans at Roundhay Park. Enjoy this gallery of memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city at the back end of the 1980s. READ MORE: 16 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1986 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1988
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1988. PIC: YPN
Photo: YPN
2. Leeds in 1988
Cookridge Street with St. Anne's Cathedral prominent at the junction with St. Ann Street. Beyond the cathedral the Leonardo Building can be seen at the corner with Great George Street while on the left of the photo is a branch of Austick's bookshops.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1988
Albion Street showing St. John's Shopping Centre which opened in 1985. The Leamington Spa Building Society and National Provincial Building Society are among businesses occupying premises around the outside. On the left, past the junction with Merrion Street, is the Merrion Centre on Woodhouse Lane.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1988
The decorative entrance to number 32 New Briggate. Originally part of the Grand Theatre complex, it opened in 1878 as an assembly room, providing a venue for social gatherings. The Assembly Rooms could seat 1,200 people and along with the theatre itself and a large dining room, occupied the area between Harrison Street and The Grand Arcade.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net