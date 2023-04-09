News you can trust since 1890
18 photo memories take you back to Lincoln Green in the early 2000s

Allo allo what's all this then?

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 9th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

This familiar face kicks off a gallery of memories from around Lincoln Green in the early 2000s. Community bobby on the beat PC Tony Sweeney will be remembered by a generation of residents for helping to keep the peace as well as criminals who were foiled by his diligent police work. 18 photos, plucked from the YEP archive, make up this trip down memory lane which feature local landmarks, dozens of faces and stories which were making the news back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Lincoln Green in the early 2000s.

1. Lincoln Green memories

Enjoy these photo memories from around Lincoln Green in the early 2000s. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Prime Minister Tony Blair chats to youngsters before officially opening the Cromwell Mews development in June 2001.

2. Lincoln Green memories

Prime Minister Tony Blair chats to youngsters before officially opening the Cromwell Mews development in June 2001. Photo: Tony Johnson

Full Monty actor Steve Huison rehearses with members of the Lincoln Green Youth Theatre in April 2002. The theatre group were preparing to stage 'Playing It By The Book' at the Studio Theatre at Leeds Metropolitan University.

3. Lincoln Green memories

Full Monty actor Steve Huison rehearses with members of the Lincoln Green Youth Theatre in April 2002. The theatre group were preparing to stage 'Playing It By The Book' at the Studio Theatre at Leeds Metropolitan University. Photo: Mel Hulme

A YEP campaign led to disused garages, a target for anti-social behaviour, off Lincoln Green Road being demolished in October 2002. Pictured on site is Coun Gerry Harper.

4. Lincoln Green memories

A YEP campaign led to disused garages, a target for anti-social behaviour, off Lincoln Green Road being demolished in October 2002. Pictured on site is Coun Gerry Harper. Photo: James Hardisty

