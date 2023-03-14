These photo gems take you back to Headingley in the 1930s.
They showcase and celebrate a range of landmarks and streets which remained familiar to local people for generations. Life on Otley Road is a particular focus with other streets featured including Alma Road, North Lane, Headingley Lane. Landmarks in the spotlight include Headingley Tram Depot and the Shire Oak. The images are published courtesy of published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
Enjoy these photo memories of Headingley in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
June 1934 and in focus is electrical shop Morgan and Waddington on Otley Road. The bus depot can be seen in the background. There are cars parked on the road. Tramlines are shown in the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Headingley Tram Depot on Otley Road in July 1935. A depot for trams had been built on this site in 1873, with stables for 124 horses. The land had been purchased from the Cardigan Estate. In 1935 it was extensively rebuilt and altered to accommodate 40 trams. The last trams in Leeds ran in 1959, the depot was then used by buses. It was again upgraded and enlarged in the late 1970s. By 1993 the site was sold for redevelopment. It is now a complex of retirement homes. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
North Lane in October 1931.On the left is a former confectioners shop. Notice reads 'Street Widening, premises to be demolished. This business will be taken over by Thrift Stores ltd, next door (arrow pointing left) on or after June 15th'. Next, the shop blind can be seen, signs on pole say 'public telephone' and 'Hannam Fruit and Fish', this was for Suttill Hannam, greengrocer. Towards the right, white building which can be seen is the Lounge Cinema. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net