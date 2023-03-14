They showcase and celebrate a range of landmarks and streets which remained familiar to local people for generations. Life on Otley Road is a particular focus with other streets featured including Alma Road, North Lane, Headingley Lane. Landmarks in the spotlight include Headingley Tram Depot and the Shire Oak. The images are published courtesy of published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook