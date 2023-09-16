3 . Leeds city centre in 1966

This photo was taken from the top of the Merrion Centre multi-storey car park looking across in the direction of Woodhouse Lane. The three church spires belong to Emmanuel, left, Trinity, centre, and Blenheim Baptist Church, right. The silhouette of University's Parkinson building is visible in the background. The rooftop just showing behind the Bristol motorcar is the Cobourg Tavern at the junction of woodhouse Lane with Claypit Lane. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net