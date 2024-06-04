18 halcyon photo gems take you back to Hunslet in the 1940s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 8th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 09:05 BST
This wonderful collection of photos turns back the clock to showcase a decade in the life of Hunslet in the 1940s.

All aspects of life in the heart of the community are featured in this rewind to a decade defined by World War II, the Holocaust, atomic bombs, and the beginning of the Cold War. They take you down the streets of the suburb and also focus on those firms which provided a living for local residents. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Photo memories chart rise and fall of Hunslet's Leek Street Flats LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Hunslet Carr Methodist church on Moor Road with two sections of the wall collapsed. A streetlamp is in the foreground and an advertisement for Capstan tobacco can be seen on the gable end of a building in the background. People are walking along the street. Pictured in April 1948.

1. Hunslet in the 1940s

Hunslet Carr Methodist church on Moor Road with two sections of the wall collapsed. A streetlamp is in the foreground and an advertisement for Capstan tobacco can be seen on the gable end of a building in the background. People are walking along the street. Pictured in April 1948. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Children and spectators at an unknown event, possibly a May Day celebration, taking place in the school yard of Rowland Road Primary School. Many of the children are dressed in white with floral decorations, and behind them other children are seated on chairs, some in costume and wearing hats. At the rear is an audience of parents and carers.

2. Hunslet in the 1940s

Children and spectators at an unknown event, possibly a May Day celebration, taking place in the school yard of Rowland Road Primary School. Many of the children are dressed in white with floral decorations, and behind them other children are seated on chairs, some in costume and wearing hats. At the rear is an audience of parents and carers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view looking along a production line at Edward Joy & Sons Ltd, filtrate works on Kidacre Street. Drums of oil, dated March 1945, can be seen with several workers checking them.

3. Hunslet in the 1940s

A view looking along a production line at Edward Joy & Sons Ltd, filtrate works on Kidacre Street. Drums of oil, dated March 1945, can be seen with several workers checking them. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Edward Joy and Sons, filtrate works on Lidacre Street in March 1945. This shows two automotive filling machines working to fill oil drums. The man on the right is using a machine to insert a oil proof inner seal as an additional protection to the cap, for the prevention of oil spillage.

4. Hunslet in the 1940s

Edward Joy and Sons, filtrate works on Lidacre Street in March 1945. This shows two automotive filling machines working to fill oil drums. The man on the right is using a machine to insert a oil proof inner seal as an additional protection to the cap, for the prevention of oil spillage. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The yard of Archbolds Haulage on the corner of Leathley Road and Cross Myrtle Street showing large barrels stacked in the corner and a large crane in the background. The yard has a high wooden fence. Roofs of houses beyond can be seen over the top of the fence. Pictured in April 1947.

5. Hunsley in the 1940s

The yard of Archbolds Haulage on the corner of Leathley Road and Cross Myrtle Street showing large barrels stacked in the corner and a large crane in the background. The yard has a high wooden fence. Roofs of houses beyond can be seen over the top of the fence. Pictured in April 1947. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Static water supply tank in Bower Road, at the junction of Grove Road. Shops and houses on Plevna Terrace behind the tank. A group of people are standing on the pavement to the right. Pictured in May 1943.

6. Hunslet in the 1940s

Static water supply tank in Bower Road, at the junction of Grove Road. Shops and houses on Plevna Terrace behind the tank. A group of people are standing on the pavement to the right. Pictured in May 1943. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HunsletThe Secret Library LeedsPhoto memories