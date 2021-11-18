18 fun memories of Leeds Children in Need fundraisers from the 1990s

The iconic bright yellow cheeky chap with a polka-dotted eye bandage has been a beloved British character for more than 30 years. For decades Pudsey Bear has been at the forefront of one of the largest annual charity fundraising events in the UK. These photos plucked form the YEP archive take a look back at some of wacky and wonderful ways Leeds raised money for the good cause during the 1990s. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: 31 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Children in Need memories
Pudsey Bear, alias Rob Jowsey, takes to the water for a race with club manager Bernie Hawkins during a Children in Need fundraiser at Virgin Active health club, on Kirkstall Road in November 1999.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
2. Children in Need memories
Pupils at Fulneck School had the opportunity too throw wet soapy sponges at the teachers to help raise money for Children in Need in November 1999. Pictured is teacher Sally Edward with pupil Matthew Barrett.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Children in Need memories
Teenager Sophie Wysoczanski from Calverley was singing on the new Martine McCutcheon single for Children in Need. She is pictured in November 1999.
Photo: Emma Nichols
4. Children in Need memories
Hundreds of children gathered at Riverside Gardens in Ilkley to take part in the BBC Children in Need annual toddle in October 1998. Pictured is Joshua Craven
seen here striding out at the start.
Photo: Mel Hulme