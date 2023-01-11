News you can trust since 1890
17 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1987

It was a year your Leeds was building for the future and demolishing the past.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

This photo shows views the city centre site where the 1962 Schofields store had recently been demolished. It was to be replaced by the Schofields Centre, a retail developme ease congestion at a notorious traffic blackspot. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city at the back end of the 1980s. READ MORE: 15 photos to take you back to 1985 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1987

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1987. PIC: David L. Thompson

Photo: David L. Thompson

2. Leeds in 1987

Remember Yates's Wine Lodge in Leeds city centre? Pictured in December 1987.

Photo: YPN

3. Leeds in 1987

Isolated trouble broke out on the terraces at Elland Road in February 1987. Pictured is a policeman collecting helmets which were knocked off.

Photo: YPN

4. Leeds in 1987

Plans were in the pipeline in April 1987 to improve traffic congestion at the notorious Woodpecker junction.

Photo: YPN

